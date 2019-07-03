ARCH ENEMY Live At Full Force Festival 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

ARTE Concert has released professionally-filmed video footage of Arch Enemy's set at Full Force Festival 2019, on Saturday, June 29 at Ferropolis in Gräfenhainichen, Germany. Watch below.

Setlist:

"The World Is Yours"

"Ravenous"

"War Eternal"

"The Race"

"My Apocalypse"

"You Will Know My Name"

"Under Black Flags We March"

"Dead Eyes See No Future"

"The Eagle Flies Alone"

"First Day in Hell"

"As the Pages Burn"

"No Gods, No Masters"

"Dead Bury Their Dead"

"Snow Bound"

"Nemesis"

"Fields of Desolation"