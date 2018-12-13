ARCH ENEMY Live In Rio De Janeiro; Recap Video

"RIO! Here's your recap," states a message from Arch Enemy. "Thank you for an amazing time! We can't wait to come back!"

Arch Enemy have released a strictly limited, hand-numbered 7" single and digital single for their song, “Reason To Believe”, via Century Media Records. An unboxing video for the 7" vinyl can be seen below:

Guitarist and founding member Michael Amott comments on the motivation behind writing “Reason To Believe”: “Growing up, I guess I was what would be considered the “different kid”, the odd one out at school etc. I fled into my own shell and the music that I loved. Not having a lot friends and not being popular made me who I am today. My passion for music is really where I found my identity and also the strength to pull through those not always so easy times as a young teenager. Luckily, I was always obsessed with music, I had a lot of ideas for starting a band even before I hit puberty! When I finally saved up enough money to buy my first guitar at the age of thirteen I started creating my own songs immediately and started my first band soon thereafter. I haven’t stopped since. Music has been with me every step of the way through life and is still, to this day, my best friend and greatest passion. I’m sure a lot of people out there feel the same way. 'Reason To Believe' is a song that was born out of reminiscing about my own youth and also the stories from our fans around the world. This one’s for you... Always keep on fighting my friends!”

Both formats of the "Reason To Believe” single, physical and digital, feature the Tears For Fears cover “Shout” as a b-side.

The 7" single is available in the following vinyl colors:

- Black vinyl (limited to 300 copies)

- Clear vinyl (limited to 100 copies, only available at CMDistro EU)

- White vinyl (limited to 200 copies)

- Silver vinyl (limited to 200 copies, only available at Nuclear Blast)

- Red vinyl (limited to 200 copies, only available at EMP)

On January 18th, Arch Enemy will release a compilation of all cover songs they have recorded throughout their career, entitled Covered In Blood. More details will follow soon.