ARCH ENEMY – New Will To Power Tour Recap Videos Streaming

Arch Enemy have posted new recap videos from their Will To Power tour. Check out videos detailing their travels to Prague, Zurich, and Milan, Lyon, Barcelona, and Madrid, Toulouse, Paris, and Antwerp, Munich and Stuttgart, and Fukuoka.

Arch Enemy will release their deluxe vinyl box set including all ten studio albums and a bonus gatefold 2LP featuring covers and bonus tracks recorded between 1996 and 2017 on March 9th. The hand-numbered box set also comes with a 36-page-booklet with liner notes. All albums are mastered for vinyl.

It will be available as a picture LP box set and also in the following vinyl colors:

* Black vinyl - limited to 1.500 copies



* Clear vinyl - limited to 100 copies, only available at CMDistro



* Transparent red vinyl - limited to 200 copies, only available at EMP



* Silver vinyl - limited to 100 copies, only available at Nuclear Blast



* Dark green vinyl - limited to 100 copies, only available at ST Records



* Picture vinyl - limited to 500 copies

Pre-order here.