ARCH ENEMY - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Hellfest 2018 Set Posted

On June 24th, Arch Enemy performed at Hellfest 2018 in Clisson, France. Pro-shot footage of their entire set is available below. Their setlist was as follows:

"The World Is Yours"

"War Eternal"

"My Apocalypse"

"The Race"

"You Will Know My Name"

"The Eagle Flies Alone"

"First Day In Hell"

"As The Pages Burn"

"We Will Rise"

"Nemesis"

In the video below, Michael Amott of Arch Enemy speaks to Hayley Leggs at Hellfest 2018 about including clean vocals in the latest record Will To Power, his brother Christopher Amott and Jeff Loomis' recent involvement, and the band's effect on bringing women in metal out of the underground scene.

When asked, what's the most ridiculous rumour you've ever read about yourself? Michael replied, "I've read a lot of weird things. One persistent rumour is that I'm married to our previous singer (Angela Gossow)."

In live news, Arch Enemy's next show is July 6th in Norrkoping, Sweden. To view their complete tour schedule, click here.