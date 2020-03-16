ARCH ENEMY - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Resurrection Fest 2019 Show Available

On July 5th, 2019 Arch Enemy performed at the Resurrection Fest in Viveiro, Spain. Pro-shot video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"The World Is Yours"

"War Eternal"

"The Race"

"My Apocalypse"

"You Will Know My Name"

"Under Black Flags We March"

"Dead Eyes See No Future"

"The Eagle Flies Alone"

"First Day In Hell"

"Saturnine" (Intro)

"As The Pages Burn"

"No Gods, No Masters"

"Nemesis"

Jackson Speed Round recently returned with Arch Enemy and Nevermore guitar whiz Jeff Loomis. Watch to see if he can answer these get-to-know you questions as fast as he attacks the fretboard: