ARCH ENEMY Release Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Making Of "The Eagle Flies Alone" Music Video

"The (video for) “The Eagle Flies Alone” has now reached over 30 million views on YouTube!," says Arch Enemy. "Thank you all for your support! Here’s a little behind-the-scenes movie from the making of the video, courtesy of our video director Patric Ullaeus!"

Arch Enemy were set to launch the Will To Power North American fall tour alongside Goatwhore and Uncured on September 28th. The band have issued the following update:

"We very much regret to inform you that we will be postponing our return to North America until 2019. We were looking forward to seeing everyone again this fall and to share our stage with Goatwhore and Uncured, but we have been forced to cancel this run due to reasons beyond our control. It’s very unfortunate timing, but we cannot wait to come back and rock US soil again next year and see all your faces! Thank you for understanding and as always for your support of Arch Enemy! Ticket and VIP refunds are available at point of purchase."

Says Goatwhore drummer Zack Simmons: "Fuckin lame but oh well. Out of our control. Stay tuned for some tour news very soon!"