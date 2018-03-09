ARCH ENEMY Release Unboxing Video For 1996 - 2017 Deluxe Vinyl Box Set

Arch Enemy have released an unboxing video for their deluxe vinyl box set, which includes all ten studio albums and a bonus gatefold 2LP featuring covers and bonus tracks recorded between 1996 and 2017, out now. Watch below.

The hand-numbered box set also comes with a 36-page-booklet with liner notes. All albums are mastered for vinyl.

The set is available as a picture LP box set and also in the following vinyl colors:

* Black vinyl - limited to 1.500 copies

* Clear vinyl - limited to 100 copies, only available at CMDistro

* Transparent red vinyl - limited to 200 copies, only available at EMP

* Silver vinyl - limited to 100 copies, only available at Nuclear Blast

* Dark green vinyl - limited to 100 copies, only available at ST Records

* Picture vinyl - limited to 500 copies

(Photo - Katja Kuhl)