ARCH ENEMY Release Unboxing Video For 1996 - 2017 Deluxe Vinyl Box Set
March 9, 2018, 7 hours ago
Arch Enemy have released an unboxing video for their deluxe vinyl box set, which includes all ten studio albums and a bonus gatefold 2LP featuring covers and bonus tracks recorded between 1996 and 2017, out now. Watch below.
The hand-numbered box set also comes with a 36-page-booklet with liner notes. All albums are mastered for vinyl.
The set is available as a picture LP box set and also in the following vinyl colors:
* Black vinyl - limited to 1.500 copies
* Clear vinyl - limited to 100 copies, only available at CMDistro
* Transparent red vinyl - limited to 200 copies, only available at EMP
* Silver vinyl - limited to 100 copies, only available at Nuclear Blast
* Dark green vinyl - limited to 100 copies, only available at ST Records
* Picture vinyl - limited to 500 copies
Order here.
Unboxing video:
(Photo - Katja Kuhl)