ARCH ENEMY Release Unboxing Video For Upcoming Covered In Blood Collection; Complete Details Revealed

Out this Friday, January 18th, Covered In Blood by extreme metal titans Arch Enemy is a strictly limited compilation of all cover versions the band has ever recorded, including rock and metal classics by Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, KISS, Megadeth, Carcass, Europe, Scorpions, Queensrÿche, Manowar, Pretty Maids, Dream Evil, Mike Oldfield, Tears For Fears, as well as uncompromising punk/hardcore tracks, originally by Discharge, G.B.H., Anti-Cimex and Skitslickers.

Covered In Blood also features liner notes about the cover songs by Michael Amott. The artwork and layout was created by Costin Chioreanu (At The Gates, Ghost, Grave, etc.). All tracks were remastered for vinyl and CD.

Order here, and watch an unboxing video below.

Tracklisting:

"Shout" (Tears For Fears)

"Back To Back" (Pretty Maids)

"Shadow On The Wall (Mike Oldfield)

"Breaking The Law (Judas Priest)

"Nitad" (Moderat Likvidation)

"When The Innocent Die" (Anti-Cimex)

"Warsystem" (Skitslickers)

"Armed Revolution" (Skitslickers)

"Spräckta Snutskallar" (Skitslickers)

"The Leader (Of the Fuckin' Assholes)" (Skitslickers)

"City Baby Attacked By Rats" (G.B.H.)

"Warning" (Discharge)

"The Zoo" (Scorpions)

"Wings Of Tomorrow" (Europe)

"The Oath" (KISS)

"The Book Of Heavy Metal" (Dream Evil)

"Walk In The Shadows" (Queensryche)

"Incarnated Solvent Abuse" (Carcass)

"Kill With Power" (Manowar)

"Symphony Of Destruction" (Megadeth)

"Aces High" (Iron Maiden)

"Scream Of Anger" (Europe)

"Starbreaker" (Judas Priest)

"The Ides Of March" (Iron Maiden)