ARCH ENEMY Release Video And Single For “Nemesis” (Live At Wacken 2016); As The Stages Burn! Pre-Sale Launched

Arch Enemy have released a live video for “Nemesis”, filmed at Wacken 2016 and taken from their upcoming live DVD/Blu-ray, As The Stages Burn!, which will be released on March 31st via Century Media. Watch the new clip below.

As The Stages Burn! is now available for pre-order as Ltd. Deluxe CD+DVD+Blu-ray Box Set, Special Edition CD+DVD Digipak, Gatefold 2LP+DVD and as digital album. Click this link to direct you to selected stores and download/streaming platforms.

The Gatefold 2LP+DVD is available in the following colours and limitations:

- neon yellow vinyl – limited to 200 copies, only available in Sweden

- red vinyl – limited to 100 copies, only available at CMDistro

- white vinyl – limited to 200 copies

- golden vinyl – limited to 100 copies, only available at the band’s live shows

- clear vinyl – limited to 200 copies, only available at EMP

- silver vinyl – limited to 500 copies, only available in the US



“Nemesis” (Live at Wacken 2016) is also available as a digital single on streaming platforms and Instant Grat Track on iTunes and Amazon.

The full Wacken 2016 show was recorded with 13 cameras, produced and directed by Patric Ullaeus. The audio was mixed by Andy Sneap.

The DVD/Blu-ray also contains Behind The Scenes footage from Wacken, as well as excerpts from the Tokyo Sacrifice live DVD, all War Eternal music videos and a new, previously unreleased video clip for “Time Is Black” as bonus material! The Deluxe Box Set will come with an Artbook incl. CD, DVD and Blu-ray, pop-up art, lanyard and As The Stages Burn! laminate.

“Nemesis” video:

“War Eternal” video:

Trailer:



The Haunted are already sold out, so be quick and save your ticket at here before it’s too late! See below for all dates

March

30 - Zeche, Bochum, Germany *

31 - Hellraiser, Leipzig, Germany *

April

1 - Rock in Hell, Colmar, France *

2 - Heavy Scotland, Edinburgh, UK

4 - Neue Stadthalle, Langen (Hessen), Germany **

5 - Backstage Werk, München, Germany **

6 -Saarbrücken - Garage, Germany **

7 - Durbuy Rock Festival, Durbuy, Belgium **

8 - Betiz Fest, Cambrai, France *

9 -Ludwigsburg - Rockfabrik, Germany **

* with The-Haunted

** with The Haunted and Lacuna Coil

Arch Enemy festivals 2017:

July

6 - Rock Harz Festival - Ballenstedt, Germany

14 - Gefle Metal Festival - Gävle, Sweden

August

5 - Ostrava v Plamenech - Ostrava, Czech Republic

10 - Leyendas Del Rock - Villena, Spain

11 - Vagos Metal Fest - Vagos, Portugal

12 - Into The Grave - Leeuwarden, Netherlands

Tickets available via the official Arch Enemy website here.