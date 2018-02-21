ARCH ENEMY Release Will To Power Tour 2018 Recap Video From Nagoya, Japan

Arch Enemy have released a recap video, focusing on the band's recent show in Nagoya, Japan on the Will To Power Tour 2018. Watch below:

Arch Enemy will release their deluxe vinyl box set including all ten studio albums and a bonus gatefold 2LP featuring covers and bonus tracks recorded between 1996 and 2017 on March 9th. The hand-numbered box set also comes with a 36-page-booklet with liner notes. All albums are mastered for vinyl.

It will be available as a picture LP box set and also in the following vinyl colors:

* Black vinyl - limited to 1.500 copies

* Clear vinyl - limited to 100 copies, only available at CMDistro

* Transparent red vinyl - limited to 200 copies, only available at EMP

* Silver vinyl - limited to 100 copies, only available at Nuclear Blast

* Dark green vinyl - limited to 100 copies, only available at ST Records

* Picture vinyl - limited to 500 copies

