ARCH ENEMY To Premier "Reason To Believe" Music Video This Friday; Teaser Streaming

Arch Enemy will release a strictly limited, hand-numbered 7" single and digital single for their song, “Reason To Believe”, this Friday, December 7th via Century Media Records. A video for the song will also be released on Friday. Watch a teaser below: Both formats of the "Reason To Believe” single, physical and digital, feature the Tears For Fears cover “Shout” as a b-side.

The 7" single will be available in the following vinyl colors:

- Black vinyl (limited to 300 copies)

- Clear vinyl (limited to 100 copies, only available at CMDistro EU)

- White vinyl (limited to 200 copies)

- Silver vinyl (limited to 200 copies, only available at Nuclear Blast)

- Red vinyl (limited to 200 copies, only available at EMP)

Pre-orders are available here.

On January 18th, Arch Enemy will release a compilation of all cover songs they have recorded throughout their career, entitled Covered In Blood. More details will follow soon.

