ARCH ENEMY Vocalist ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ, DELAIN Singer CHARLOTTE WESSELS Release New Single / Video "Lizzie"

Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz has checked in with the following update:

"I’m so incredibly proud to share the project that has kept me bubbling with ideas and not sleeping for the past couple weeks - 'Lizzie'! Now, on both Charlotte Wessels and my own Patreon pages, we shared the music video for our song 'Lizzie', which is actually a three-way, all-woman collaboration with the deceased artist, Elizabeth Siddal.

Doing this kind of thing on top of our main bands is an incredible amount of work, but so rewarding! It is made possible by the support of our patrons (my Beastlings!). So - in return, the members of my Fan Club and Charlotte’s page get all sorts of perks and today they get the whole song, the whole music video and even isolated stems so they can remix the song or sing and play along with us.



Thank you, Charlotte, for this amazing experience!!

Please feel free to head over to Patreon.com/AlissaWhiteGluz and Patreon.com/CharlotteWessels to check out more, we would love to have you. Enjoy!"