ARCH ENEMY Vocalist ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ, FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Perform On #TogetherAtHome Livestream; Video Available

The clip below is the livestream featuring Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White Gluz and Firewind guitarist Gus G that took place on Crowdcast on April 17th as part of the #TogetherAtHome sessions in collaboration with Global Citizen.

Songs performed:

"Yesterday" (Beatles cover)

"Fearless" (Gus G)

"Reason To Believe" (Arch Enemy)

Amaranthe vocalist Elize Ryd recently posted her April 3rd Instagram livestream with guitarist / bandmate Olof Mörck, which featured the duo performing a handful of tunes for their quarantined audience. Check out the video below.

The songs peformed were as follows:

"Stand By Me" (Ben E. King)

"One By One" (Elize Ryd & Rickard Söderberg)

"Amaranthine" (Amaranthe)

"Endlessly" (Amaranthe)

"Digital World" (Amaranthe)

"I Will Survive" (Gloria Gaynor)

This Instagram Live show was a part of the #TogetherAtHome series launched by Global Citizen in support of the World Health Organization. It took place in the Danish studio where Amaranthe is currently recording their new album.