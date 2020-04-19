ARCH ENEMY Vocalist ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ, FIREWIND Guitarist GUS G. Perform On #TogetherAtHome Livestream; Video Available

April 19, 2020, an hour ago

The clip below is the livestream featuring Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White Gluz and Firewind guitarist Gus G that took place on Crowdcast on April 17th as part of the #TogetherAtHome sessions in collaboration with Global Citizen. 

Songs performed:

"Yesterday" (Beatles cover) 
"Fearless" (Gus G)
"Reason To Believe" (Arch Enemy)

Amaranthe vocalist Elize Ryd recently posted her April 3rd Instagram livestream with guitarist / bandmate Olof Mörck, which featured the duo performing a handful of tunes for their quarantined audience. Check out the video below.

The songs peformed were as follows:

"Stand By Me" (Ben E. King)
"One By One" (Elize Ryd & Rickard Söderberg) 
"Amaranthine" (Amaranthe)
"Endlessly" (Amaranthe)
"Digital World" (Amaranthe)
"I Will Survive" (Gloria Gaynor)

This Instagram Live show was a part of the #TogetherAtHome series launched by Global Citizen in support of the World Health Organization. It took place in the Danish studio where Amaranthe is currently recording their new album.



