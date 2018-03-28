ARCH ENEMY Vocalist ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ Talks Forthcoming Solo Album - "I'm Collaborating With A Bunch Of Friends Who Are Also Peers In Other Bands"

Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz is featured in a new interview, found below, with Australia's Music Feeds, shot at this past weekend's Download festival in Melbourne. She discusses her long-planned solo album, due to be released under the Alissa moniker at some point.

Arch Enemy have released an unboxing video for their deluxe vinyl box set, which includes all ten studio albums and a bonus gatefold 2LP featuring covers and bonus tracks recorded between 1996 and 2017, out now. Watch below.

The hand-numbered box set also comes with a 36-page-booklet with liner notes. All albums are mastered for vinyl.

The set is available as a picture LP box set and also in the following vinyl colors:

* Black vinyl - limited to 1.500 copies

* Clear vinyl - limited to 100 copies, only available at CMDistro

* Transparent red vinyl - limited to 200 copies, only available at EMP

* Silver vinyl - limited to 100 copies, only available at Nuclear Blast

* Dark green vinyl - limited to 100 copies, only available at ST Records

* Picture vinyl - limited to 500 copies

Unboxing video: