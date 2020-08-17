ARCH ENEMY Vocalist ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ Teams Up With Her Sister On New NO JOY Single "Dream Rats" (Audio)

No Joy, fronted by Jasamine White-Gluz, the sister of Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz, has released the new single "Dream Rats" featuring the siblings teaming up professionally for the first time. The song is taken from the new No Joy album, Motherhood, out on Joyful Noise Recordings worldwide, and out on Hand Drawn Dracula Records in Canada. A video for "Dream Rats" will be released in the coming week

Alissa: "We are very different in terms of personality and style but somehow ended up in parallel paths! Her music is shoegaze - a foreign world for me - but I see the level of attention to detail in her work and I love it! I don't know how it took our ENTIRE LIVES to collaborate (other than our childhood projects) but we finally did it! You'll all see it next week!"

No Joy's relentless sonic permutations are evidence of frontperson and principal songwriter Jasamine White-Gluz's insatiable desire to grow. The Montréal-based project began a decade ago as e-mail-traded riffs; subsequent albums showcased a penchant for delay-saturated jangle, industrial distortion, and sludgey drones over disco beats. Jasamine, feeling too reliant on her primary instrument, ditched the guitars and detoured to modular electronica for a 2018 EP composed with Sonic Boom (Spacemen 3's Pete Kember).

For No Joy's first full length in five years, Jasamine took what she learned from synthesis, reincorporated guitars, and produced an album that is not a departure from No Joy's early shoegaze, but a stylistically omnivorous expansion that ekes into trip hop, trance and nu-metal. "Motherhood" is the culmination of years composing outside of her comfort zone, and a return to DIY recording with a leveled-up expertise in production. Touring with genre-divergent artists has honed the band's comfortably multifarious sound; No Joy picked up post-hardcore fans on the road with Quicksand, and ambient techno fans on gigs with Baths.

"As long as people are open minded about music, they can hear different things," explains Jasamine. "Maybe because there are a lot of layers."