ARCH/MATHEOS Featuring Founding FATES WARNING Members Re-Sign With Metal Blade; Work Underway On New Album

Metal Blade Records has re-signed Arch/Matheos for a worldwide deal.

Arch/Matheos began as a reunion between founding Fates Warning members John Arch (vocals) and Jim Matheos (guitar), who hadn't collaborated since John Arch's solo EP, A Twist Of Fate (2003) - and hadn't fully collaborated for a whole album since Fates Warning's Awaken The Guardian (1986). In 2010, the duo began working on a record together and brought along three Fates Warning members to the fold. The five members would in turn release their debut album Sympathetic Resonance in 2011, under the name Arch/Matheos.

Since then, John Arch and Jim Matheos have kept busy with their other projects - but now the time has come for them to join forces once again, for a new Arch/Matheos release, due out 2019 via Metal Blade Records.

John Arch comments: "The desire and commitment from both of us is first and foremost, but the impetus to move forward with another A/M project fell in good part on how well 'Sympathetic Resonance' was received, and how the fans have continued to show their support through a variety of mediums, stating they would like a follow-up effort. The timing for Jim and I seems to be right and things are coming along nicely. We look forward to sharing the results with you soon!"

Jim Matheos adds: "It's great to be working with my old friend John Arch again. We push each other creatively in ways that brings out the best in both of us, I think. We've come up with what I hope is a worthy successor to 'Sympathetic Resonance', and a great lineup of musicians to help us bring it to fruition."

Already featuring special guests Thomas Lang, Bobby Jarzombek, Baard Kolstad, Mark Zonder, Matt Lynch, Steve Di Giorgio, Joey Vera, Sean Malone, Joe DiBiase, and Frank Aresti - with more to come - this upcoming Arch/Matheos album is currently being tracked, with Jens Bogren (Fates Warning, Opeth, Devin Townsend, etc.) handling mixing duties in November. Stay tuned for more news coming soon.

(Photo - Mark Cubbedge)