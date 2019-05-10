ARCH / MATHEOS Featuring Founding FATES WARNING Members Release "Tethered" Video; Winter Ethereal Album Out Now

May 10, 2019, an hour ago

Arch / Matheos have released their second studio album, Winter Ethereal, via Metal Blade Records. A new video for the song "Tethered" can be found below.

Winter Ethereal is available in the following formats:

- digipak-CD

- black / white marbled swirl (US exclusive - limited to 700 copies)

- clear w/ blue smoke (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- blue / red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- ice blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- white vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- white / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 400 copies)

* exclusive bundles with shirts, plus digital options are also available.

Winter Ethereal tracklisting:

"Vermilion Moons"

"Wanderlust"

"Solitary Man"

"Wrath Of The Universe"

"Tethered"

"Straight And Narrow"

"Pitch Black Prism"

"Never In Your Hands"

"Kindred Spirits"

"Tethered" video:

"Wanderlust":

"Straight And Narrow" video:

(Photo - Mark Cubbedge)