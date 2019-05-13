ARCH / MATHEOS Featuring Founding FATES WARNING Members Streaming Winter Ethereal Album In It's Entirety
May 13, 2019, an hour ago
Arch / Matheos have released their second studio album, Winter Ethereal, via Metal Blade Records. A full album stream can be found below.
Order the album in various bundle packages here.
Winter Ethereal is available in the following formats:
- digipak-CD
- black / white marbled swirl (US exclusive - limited to 700 copies)
- clear w/ blue smoke (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- blue / red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- ice blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- white vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
- white / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 400 copies)
* exclusive bundles with shirts, plus digital options are also available.
Winter Ethereal tracklisting:
"Vermilion Moons"
"Wanderlust"
"Solitary Man"
"Wrath Of The Universe"
"Tethered"
"Straight And Narrow"
"Pitch Black Prism"
"Never In Your Hands"
"Kindred Spirits"
Album stream:
"Tethered" video:
"Straight And Narrow" video:
(Photo - Mark Cubbedge)