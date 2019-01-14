ARCHITECTS Announce North American Tour

Architects, who recently released their eighth album, Holy Hell, via Epitaph Records, have announced their first North American tour in support of the 11-song album, with a month-long trek kicking off on April 26th at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California. Tickets are available on January 18th at 10 am local time. Thy Art Is Murder and While She Sleeps open.

Architects complete list of tour dates:

January

15 - Manchester, UK - Victoria Warehouse

17 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

18 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

19 - London, UK - The SSE Arena Wembley

21 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Luxexpo The Box

22 - Villeurbanne, France - Transbordeur

24 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

25 - Bilbo, Spain - Santana 27

27 - Lyon, France - L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix

28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

29 - Vienna, Austria - GSE Gasometer

30 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

31 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

February

1 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

3 - Offenbach Am Main, Germany - Stadthalle Ofenbach

5 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

6 - Munich, Germany - Zenith München

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle des Heilwig

April

26 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

27 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

29 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

May

1 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

2 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

3 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

4 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

5 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville

7 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

9 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

10 - St. Louis, MO - Pop’s

12 - Rockingham, NC - Epicenter

14 - Washington, DC - 930 Club

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore

16 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel

17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

20 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

21 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

23 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

24 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

25 - Chicago, IL - Concord

(Photo credit: Ed Mason)