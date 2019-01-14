ARCHITECTS Announce North American Tour
January 14, 2019, 4 minutes ago
Architects, who recently released their eighth album, Holy Hell, via Epitaph Records, have announced their first North American tour in support of the 11-song album, with a month-long trek kicking off on April 26th at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California. Tickets are available on January 18th at 10 am local time. Thy Art Is Murder and While She Sleeps open.
Architects complete list of tour dates:
January
15 - Manchester, UK - Victoria Warehouse
17 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
18 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
19 - London, UK - The SSE Arena Wembley
21 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Luxexpo The Box
22 - Villeurbanne, France - Transbordeur
24 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
25 - Bilbo, Spain - Santana 27
27 - Lyon, France - L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix
28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
29 - Vienna, Austria - GSE Gasometer
30 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
31 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
February
1 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola
2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
3 - Offenbach Am Main, Germany - Stadthalle Ofenbach
5 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall
6 - Munich, Germany - Zenith München
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle des Heilwig
April
26 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
27 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
29 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
May
1 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
2 - Austin, TX - Emo’s
3 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
4 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
5 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville
7 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
9 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
10 - St. Louis, MO - Pop’s
12 - Rockingham, NC - Epicenter
14 - Washington, DC - 930 Club
15 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore
16 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel
17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple
20 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
21 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus
23 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
24 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic
25 - Chicago, IL - Concord