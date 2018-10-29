ARCHITECTS Premier "Modern Misery" Music Video
October 29, 2018, 13 minutes ago
British band Architects have released a video for "Modern Misery", a track from their eighth album, Holy Hell, out on November 9th via Epitaph Records. Watch below.
Album pre-orders, including physical bundles featuring vinyl and various merchandise, as well as digital pre-orders offering instant downloads of “Hereafter” are available via the band’s website.
Holy Hell tracklisting:
"Death Is Not Defeat"
"Hereafter"
"Mortal After All"
"Holy Hell"
"Damnation"
"Royal Beggars"
"Modern Misery"
"Dying To Heal"
"The Seventh Circle"
"Doomsday"
"A Wasted Hymn"
"Modern Misery" video:
"Royal Beggars" video:
"Hereafter" video:
Documentary:
Architects is:
Sam Carter (vocals)
Adam Christianson (guitar)
Ali Dean (bass)
Josh Middleton (guitar)
Dan Searle (drums)
(Photo - Ed Mason)