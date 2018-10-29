ARCHITECTS Premier "Modern Misery" Music Video

British band Architects have released a video for "Modern Misery", a track from their eighth album, Holy Hell, out on November 9th via Epitaph Records. Watch below.

Album pre-orders, including physical bundles featuring vinyl and various merchandise, as well as digital pre-orders offering instant downloads of “Hereafter” are available via the band’s website.

Holy Hell tracklisting:

"Death Is Not Defeat"

"Hereafter"

"Mortal After All"

"Holy Hell"

"Damnation"

"Royal Beggars"

"Modern Misery"

"Dying To Heal"

"The Seventh Circle"

"Doomsday"

"A Wasted Hymn"

"Modern Misery" video:

"Royal Beggars" video:

"Hereafter" video:

Documentary:

Architects is:

Sam Carter (vocals)

Adam Christianson (guitar)

Ali Dean (bass)

Josh Middleton (guitar)

Dan Searle (drums)

(Photo - Ed Mason)