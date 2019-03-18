ARCHITECTS Share "Royal Beggars" Live Video Ahead Of North American Tour
March 18, 2019, 38 minutes ago
Architects, who kick off a North American tour on April 26, the band’s first North American outing in support of their recently released album, Holy Hell, have share da live clip of “Royal Beggars” ahead of the month-long trek. The video was filmed at the band’s February 8 performance at Sporthalle in Hamburg, Germany.
Thy Art Is Murder and While She Sleeps open the North American dates. Tickets are available now.
April
26 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
27 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
29 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
May
1 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
2 - Austin, TX - Emo’s
3 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
4 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
5 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville
7 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
9 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
10 - St. Louis, MO - Pop’s
12 - Rockingham, NC - Epicenter
14 - Washington, DC - 930 Club
15 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore
16 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel
17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple
20 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
21 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus
23 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
24 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic
25 - Chicago, IL - Concord