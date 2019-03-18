ARCHITECTS Share "Royal Beggars" Live Video Ahead Of North American Tour

Architects, who kick off a North American tour on April 26, the band’s first North American outing in support of their recently released album, Holy Hell, have share da live clip of “Royal Beggars” ahead of the month-long trek. The video was filmed at the band’s February 8 performance at Sporthalle in Hamburg, Germany.

Thy Art Is Murder and While She Sleeps open the North American dates. Tickets are available now.

April

26 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

27 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

29 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

May

1 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

2 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

3 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

4 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

5 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville

7 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

9 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

10 - St. Louis, MO - Pop’s

12 - Rockingham, NC - Epicenter

14 - Washington, DC - 930 Club

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore

16 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel

17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

20 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

21 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

23 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

24 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

25 - Chicago, IL - Concord