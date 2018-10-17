ARCHITECTS Stream Holy Ghost Documentary In Advance Of Holy Hell Release

“I guess the biggest lesson I’ve learned, that’s repeatedly come to me and actually underpins the whole meaning behind the record is that you can go through terrible things and come out as a better person at the other end of it,” says Architects drummer Dan Searle while bobbing in the Brighton seaside during the opening moments of Holy Ghost.

The documentary finds the British band discussing the events that have led up to the forthcoming release of their eighth album, Holy Hell (November 9th, Epitaph Records), From the indescribable loss of brother, guitar player and founding member Tom Searle, to the band member’s recognition that their only path was forward, the 20-plus minute film features interviews, video from the recording of Holy Hell, as well as riveting, bittersweet footage from Architects’ February 2018, sold out performance to 10,000 fans at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Album pre-orders, including physical bundles featuring vinyl and various merchandise, as well as digital pre-orders offering instant downloads of “Hereafter” are available via the band’s website.

Holy Hell tracklisting:

"Death Is Not Defeat"

"Hereafter"

"Mortal After All"

"Holy Hell"

"Damnation"

"Royal Beggars"

"Modern Misery"

"Dying To Heal"

"The Seventh Circle"

"Doomsday"

"A Wasted Hymn"

"Royal Beggars" video:

"Hereafter" video:

Architects is:

Sam Carter (vocals)

Adam Christianson (guitar)

Ali Dean (bass)

Josh Middleton (guitar)

Dan Searle (drums)

(Photo - Ed Mason)