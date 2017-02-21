ARCHITECTS (UK) Debut “Gravity” Music Video

British metal band, Architects (UK), have released a video for “Gravity”, a track from the band’s latest album, All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us. The video comes in advance of the band’s headlining tour kicking off March 7th in Detroit throughout April 6th in Toronto. This will be the Architects’ first time playing the North America in over two years.

As Architects’ heaviest and darkest work to date, All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us examines a world increasingly consumed by fear, anger, and confusion - and ultimately emerges with a semblance of hope.

“If you let yourself go to the darkness, and discuss these things, you do realize how much light there is in life as well,” says Architects vocalist Sam Carter. “Life is a wonderful, incredible thing. And the most beautiful thing of all about life is the wonder and the questions and the discussions.”

Tickets for all Architects tour dates are on sale now.

March

7 - Detroit, MI - Shelter

8 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

9 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

10 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock

11 - Denver, CO - Summit

13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

14 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

16 - San Francisco, CA – Slim’s

17 - Pomona, CA - Glass House

18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

19 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe’s Grotto

21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

22 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

23 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

27 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

28 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls

April

1 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

2 - Worcester, MA - Palladium (Upstairs)

4 - Montreal, QC - Le National

5 - London, ON - London Music Hall

6 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall