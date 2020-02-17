ARCHON ANGEL Feat. ZAK STEVENS Streaming New Track “Twilight”

Frontiers Music Srl released Archon Angel's debut album, Fallen, on February 14. Order the album here, and listen to the song "Twilight" below.

Archon Angel was born from a meeting between producer/guitarist Aldo Lonobile (Secret Sphere) and former Savatage, Circle II Circle, and current T.S.O. lead vocalist Zak Stevens during the making of Timo Tolkki's Avalon's Return To Eden album, of which Aldo produced and played guitar and Zak did some guest lead vocals. The two soon started talking to Frontiers about the concept of working on new music together, which was met with great enthusiasm from the label. Aldo submitted to Zak some song ideas which were reminiscent of the classic Savatage sound, the two felt the magic was there, and thus no time was wasted in getting together to craft an absolutely striking metal album. Aldo was also helped in the songwriting department by some of the most outstanding writers and musicians from the Italian rock scene including Simone Mularoni (of DGM and Sweet Oblivion) and Alessandro Del Vecchio (Aldo’s bandmate in Edge of Forever and of course Jorn, Hardline, etc.).

The album itself deals with a central character, the "Archon", who is a modern day angel figure. The idea goes back to the religious system of Gnosticism. The only difference is that we are immersing the Archon's story into modern-day times. The Archon is a medium who brings messages to God (Demiurge) from the people of Earth. The only real concept to the albums is that they simply follow the story and life and times of the modern day "Archon" and his life as he is called upon to protect the people of earth through frightening, turbulent times.

If Savatage are a favorite of yours, then Archon Angel's Fallen may well be your album of the year in 2020.

Tracklisting:

"Fallen"

"The Serpent"

"Rise"

"Under The Spell"

"Twilight"

"Faces Of Innocence"

"Hit The Wall"

"Who's In The Mirror"

"Brought To The Edge"

"Return Of The Storm"

"Twilight":

"Rise":

"Fallen" video:

Lineup:

Vocals - Zak Stevens

Guitars - Aldo Lonobile

Bass - Yves Campion

Drums - Marco Lazzarini

Keyboards & Piano (Studio) - Antonio Agate