ARCHSPIRE Featured In New Episode Of Bus Invaders; Video

This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of technical death metal band, Archspire. Watch below:

Last month, Archspire bassist Jared Smith shared a bass play-thru video for the song "Remote Tumor Seeker," taken from the band's 2017 JUNO-Nominated release, Relentless Mutation.

The band partnered with Sheet Happens to release the full bass and guitar transcription for Relentless Mutation. The Printed & Digital Books come with an instant download pack containing the Print-Ready Guitar Book PDF (eBook) and the Complete Guitar Pro files. Purchase the transcription here.