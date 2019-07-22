ARCHSPIRE Featured In New Episode Of Bus Invaders; Video

July 22, 2019, 25 minutes ago

news black death archspire

This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of technical death metal band, Archspire. Watch below:

Last month, Archspire bassist Jared Smith shared a bass play-thru video for the song "Remote Tumor Seeker," taken from the band's 2017 JUNO-Nominated release, Relentless Mutation.

The band partnered with Sheet Happens to release the full bass and guitar transcription for Relentless Mutation. The Printed & Digital Books come with an instant download pack containing the Print-Ready Guitar Book PDF (eBook) and the Complete Guitar Pro files. Purchase the transcription here.



