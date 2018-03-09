ARCHSPIRE Guitarist DEAN LAMB Announces Guitar Clinic In BC

Archspire guitarist Dean Lamb has announced a solo guitar clinic at Long and McQuade in Port Coquitlam, BC. The clinic will take place on Saturday, March 24th at 2pm, and will include a performance, gear demos, lectures, and a special Q&A session. Admission for this clinic is free. More information about Lamb's special appearance can be found here.

Regarding the clinic, Dean Lamb comments: "I'll be covering the techniques used in Archspire's music, as well as some new things I've been working on. Sweeping, tapping, hybrid picking, and combinations of these techniques to create new sounds, that will no doubt prove as much of a challenge to aspiring guitarists as they have presented to me. If you're looking to push yourself further, and looking for new inspiration on the instrument, you've come to the right place."

Archspire are currently preparing to embark on the next leg of their Relentless Mutation world tour. The band will leave for their first-ever Japanese tour (with Obscura) and pick up the Chaos and Carnage US tour with Carnifex and Oceano immediately upon their return. Before the international trips, the trio will warm up with regional tour dates in Nanaimo, Victoria, and their home town of Vancouver. A full list of confirmed tour dates can be found below.



Archspire are touring in support of their new album Relentless Mutation, which has been nominated for a 2018 Juno Award in the Heavy Metal / Hard Music Album of the Year category.

Archspire tour dates:

March

9 - Nanaimo, BC - The Cambie

10 - Victoria, BC - Upstairs Cabaret

April

6 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria

12 - Tokyo, Japan - Cyclone

13 - Tokyo, Japan - Cyclone

14 - Nagoya, Japan - Club 3star Imaike

15 - Osaka, Japan - Soma

18 - New York City, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

19 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club

20 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

21 - Reading, PA - Reverb

22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

24 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

25 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

26 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

27 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall

28 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

29 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall

May

1 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

2 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

4 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

(Band photo: Alex Morgan Imaging)