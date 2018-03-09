ARCHSPIRE Guitarist DEAN LAMB Announces Guitar Clinic In BC
March 9, 2018, 3 hours ago
Archspire guitarist Dean Lamb has announced a solo guitar clinic at Long and McQuade in Port Coquitlam, BC. The clinic will take place on Saturday, March 24th at 2pm, and will include a performance, gear demos, lectures, and a special Q&A session. Admission for this clinic is free. More information about Lamb's special appearance can be found here.
Regarding the clinic, Dean Lamb comments: "I'll be covering the techniques used in Archspire's music, as well as some new things I've been working on. Sweeping, tapping, hybrid picking, and combinations of these techniques to create new sounds, that will no doubt prove as much of a challenge to aspiring guitarists as they have presented to me. If you're looking to push yourself further, and looking for new inspiration on the instrument, you've come to the right place."
Archspire are currently preparing to embark on the next leg of their Relentless Mutation world tour. The band will leave for their first-ever Japanese tour (with Obscura) and pick up the Chaos and Carnage US tour with Carnifex and Oceano immediately upon their return. Before the international trips, the trio will warm up with regional tour dates in Nanaimo, Victoria, and their home town of Vancouver. A full list of confirmed tour dates can be found below.
Archspire are touring in support of their new album Relentless Mutation, which has been nominated for a 2018 Juno Award in the Heavy Metal / Hard Music Album of the Year category.
Archspire tour dates:
March
9 - Nanaimo, BC - The Cambie
10 - Victoria, BC - Upstairs Cabaret
April
6 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria
12 - Tokyo, Japan - Cyclone
13 - Tokyo, Japan - Cyclone
14 - Nagoya, Japan - Club 3star Imaike
15 - Osaka, Japan - Soma
18 - New York City, NY - The Gramercy Theatre
19 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club
20 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
21 - Reading, PA - Reverb
22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
24 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot
25 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
26 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
27 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall
28 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar
29 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall
May
1 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
2 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
4 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
(Band photo: Alex Morgan Imaging)