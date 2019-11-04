ARCHSPIRE Members Appear In Pilot Episode Of Apple TV Series "See" Starring JASON MOMOA

Apple TV's new series, See, starring Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game Of Thrones, etc.), features a special appearance from Archspire vocalist Oli Peters and drummer Spencer Prewett on the pilot episode. Peters showcases his signature gunfire vocals in a scene in which Momoa hand-selected the band to appear. The episode can be seen at here.

(Pictured above, from left to right: Jason Momoa, Oli Peters, Spencer Prewett)

About See: A virus has decimated mankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see - who must protect his tribe against a threatened queen.

This isn't the first time that Archspire has broken new ground. The Juno-award (Canadian Grammy) nominated technical death metal band, who are currently headliners on four different continents, made both national and international headlines earlier this year for being the perfect musical template for the creation of Artificially Intelligent death metal. Dadabots is special artificial intelligent (AI) software that creates music. The software, developed by Berkley College of Music graduates Zack Zukowski and CJ Carr, is built upon a "recurrent neural network" that receives data and then uses it to interpret musical sequences on its own. Simply stated, the software teaches itself how to compose music based on the work of an existing band as its data-set.

After several failed attempts at creating stable, listenable death metal, the creators turned to the music of Archspire, which ended up being the perfect template to generating metal tunes via artificial intelligence.

Later this month, Archspire will kick off a European headlining tour. The band will be performing in support of 2017's Juno-nominated record, Relentless Muation.

Tour dates:

November

30 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Weisse Rose

December

1 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino

2 - London, UK - Underworld

3 - Bristol, UK - The Exchange

4 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

5 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum2

6 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

7 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

8 - Paris, France - Glazart

9 - Toulouse, France - Rex

10 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

11 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda

13 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

14 - München, Germany - Feierwerk

15 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

16 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

18 - Hannover, Germany - Mephisto

19 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumanns

21 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix