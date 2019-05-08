ARCHSPIRE Release Relentless Mutation Bass And Guitar Transcription

Tech-Death masters Archspire and Virvum will be kicking off their Tech Trek IV tour tomorrow, Thursday, May 9th in Seattle, WA and will travel throughout the U.S. until the tour's conclusion on June 4th in Boise, ID.

Moreover, Archspire have partnered up with Sheet Happens to release the full bass and guitar transcription for their latest full-length, Relentless Mutation. The book has been made available for purchase online today, May 7th, at 3:00 P.M. EDT. The Printed & Digital Books come with an instant download pack containing the Print-Ready Guitar Book PDF (eBook) and the Complete Guitar Pro files. Purchase the transcription here.

Kiesal Guitars presents Archspire on Tech Trek IV:

May

9 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

11 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

12 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey-A-Go-Go

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

15 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

17 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live!

18 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozers Rock Bar

20 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

22 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

24 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

25 - Boston, MA - Once Ballroom

26 - Erie, PA - Basement Transmissions

27 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

28 - Louiseville, KY - The Tiger Room

29 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

30 - St,Louis, MO - Firebird

31 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

June

1 - Denver, CO - Roxy Theater

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

4 - Boise, ID - The Shredder