ARCHSPIRE Release Relentless Mutation Bass And Guitar Transcription
May 8, 2019, an hour ago
Tech-Death masters Archspire and Virvum will be kicking off their Tech Trek IV tour tomorrow, Thursday, May 9th in Seattle, WA and will travel throughout the U.S. until the tour's conclusion on June 4th in Boise, ID.
Moreover, Archspire have partnered up with Sheet Happens to release the full bass and guitar transcription for their latest full-length, Relentless Mutation. The book has been made available for purchase online today, May 7th, at 3:00 P.M. EDT. The Printed & Digital Books come with an instant download pack containing the Print-Ready Guitar Book PDF (eBook) and the Complete Guitar Pro files. Purchase the transcription here.
Kiesal Guitars presents Archspire on Tech Trek IV:
May
9 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
11 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
12 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey-A-Go-Go
13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
15 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
17 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live!
18 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozers Rock Bar
20 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)
22 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
23 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
24 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland
25 - Boston, MA - Once Ballroom
26 - Erie, PA - Basement Transmissions
27 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
28 - Louiseville, KY - The Tiger Room
29 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
30 - St,Louis, MO - Firebird
31 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
June
1 - Denver, CO - Roxy Theater
3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
4 - Boise, ID - The Shredder