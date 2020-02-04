ARCHSPIRE Reveals Lineup For Tech Trek Canada 2020

Canadian tech death masters Archspire have revealed the lineup for their forthcoming Tech Trek Canada tour, which will be presented by Metal Injection. Headlined by Archspire, the tour will see support from Soreption, Entheos, and Wormhole. Dates and cities are TBD.

Speaking of the trek, Archspire comments:

"It is with pure glee, excitement, and stokeage that we can finally announce the lineup for The Tech Trek Canada Tour. We spent months building this package, and we feel it absolutely lives up to what people have come to expect from the Tech Trek branded tour.

"Archspire will headline this run, playing shows across Canada for the first time in TWO YEARS! We feel an absolute connection with touring Canada, as we have done it many times, especially in the early days of the band. We have some of our best tour stories take place on long drives from Winnipeg to Thunder Bay, or when we almost lost our trailer due to poor welding on the #1 highway through the prairies. Some of our favorite bands have come from Canada as well, and the influence of those bands has been immeasurable.

"We're bringing along our wonderful Swedish friends in Soreption as direct support for this run, a band we have stated before as an influence as far back as 2009, the year Archspire first started playing shows. They're extremely technical, memorable, and they bring an element of groove that most other bands simply cannot match. We can't wait to share the stage with them for a few weeks across this massive country of ours.

"We also have the excellent Entheos, a band who has worked hard to make a name for themselves in this business by exciting audiences with energetic live shows and unique music. Their musicianship is astounding, and their presentation is staggering, so we knew they'd be a great fit for this bill.

"Finally, opening the tour will be the hilarious and overwhelmingly talented Wormhole, from Baltimore. If this band isn't on your radar already, you'd be doing yourself a disservice by not coming to see their crushing live performance on this tour. Get to the show early, you won't regret it.

"We will announce dates for this tour in the coming weeks, and we also have a couple extra surprises for our Canadian fans, including extremely limited merchandise, and MAYBE a chance to hear some new unreleased material...

"We'll see you on the road!

STAY TECH

Archspire"