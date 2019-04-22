ARCHSPIRE's Music Used As Template For AI-Generated Death Metal

Dadabots is special artificial intelligent (AI) software that creates music. The software, developed by Berkley College of Music graduates Zack Zukowski and CJ Carr, is built upon a "recurrent neural network" that receives data and then uses it to interpret musical sequences on its own. Simply stated, the software teaches itself how to compose music based on the work of an existing band as its data-set.

After several failed attempts at creating stable, listenable death metal, the creators turned to the music of Archspire, which ended up being the perfect template to generating metal tunes via artificial intelligence.

"The neural net we used listened to 'Relentless Mutation' over and over again," explains Zukowski. "All raw audio, no tabs, no midi. It generates what it thinks it hears and tunes itself until it begins to intimate the sounds from the original album. After generating, it randomly stitches the audios together, refills the buffer, and streams it with ffmpeg. Repeat."

He continues, "The remarkable part is the high quality-to-shit ratio. We tried this with 100 albums and found that Archspire's music made for the most interesting bot. Zero curation was necessary. Everything it generates sounds good to us. You're hearing everything it makes. Our theory is the faster the blast beats, the more stable the net. Archspire is absurdly fast - they are basically machines. So far, we haven't found anything that works better."

Archspire adds, "We've been hearing about this 'AI that's trained on Archspire writing death metal' over the past few weeks. Well, here's the thing: We actually aren't surprised about this. We've been utilizing very similar technology to write our music this entire time. The program we've been using? It's called T.O.B.I. It stands for:



Technically

Outrageous

Boner

Inducer



"Tobi has been part of our writing process since 2009, and while you may notice that he takes on a physical form as guitarist in the band, rest assured under those tight fitting clothes, he's more machine than man."

To hear some of the AI-generated albums that Dadabots have produced, visit their YouTube and Bandcamp. More on the project can be read in a document the researchers' produced in 2017 at this location.

In other news, Canadian tech-death metal masters Archspire will perform their latest full-length, Relentless Mutation in its entirety on their upcoming North American tour, which kickoff on May 9th in Seattle, WA and will conclude on June 4th in Boise, ID.

Archspire comments, "We are VERY excited to announce we'll be playing the entire Relentless Mutation album every night during Tech Trek IV!!! This has been something we've wanted to do for a long time, and now we're finally making it happen, come hangout with us this May/June! Stay Tech!"

Additionally, the band's guitar contest is still happening! In conjunction with the upcoming tour, ArchspirE has partnered with Kiesel Guitars and Indie Merch Store to giveaway a brand new Kiesel AM7 Guitar to one fan with the sickest meme skills! The lucky winner and a runner up will both receive an Indie Merch Store prize pack as well.

Kiesal Guitars presents Archspire on Tech Trek IV:

