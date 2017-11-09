ARCHSPIRE Streaming Relentless Mutation In It’s Entirety

Archspire’s new album, Relentless Mutation, is out now via Season Of Mist. A full album stream can be found below.

Relentless Mutation was recorded and engineered by Dave Otero at Flatline Studios (Cattle Decapitation, Cephalic Carnage, Allegaeon) and features artwork from Eliran Kantor (Hatebreed, Soulfly, Hate Eternal). Order Relentless Mutation at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Involuntary Doppelgänger"

"Human Murmuration"

"Remote Tumour Seeker"

"Relentless Mutation"

"The Mimic Well"

"Calamus Will Animate"

"A Dark Horizontal"

Album stream:

“Calamus Will Animate” karaoke video:

"Human Murmuration" playthrough:

Catch Archspire live in concert as part of the Bloodletting Tour, featuring headliners Origin, as well as opening acts Defeated Sanity, Dyscarnate, Visceral Disgorge, and The Kennedy Veil.

Tour dates:

November

9 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

10 - Gideon's Hall - Upland, CA

11 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

12 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

13 - Rock hard PDX - Portland, OR

14 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA

15 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

17 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

18 - The Roxy Theatre - Denver, CO