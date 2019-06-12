ARCHSPIRE Streaming “Remote Tumor Seeker” Bass Playthrough Video

Archspire bassist Jared Smith has shared a bass play-thru video for the song "Remote Tumor Seeker," which is taken from the band's 2017 JUNO-Nominated release, Relentless Mutation.

Archspire recently partnered up with Sheet Happens to release the full bass and guitar transcription for their latest full-length, Relentless Mutation. The Printed & Digital Books come with an instant download pack containing the Print-Ready Guitar Book PDF (eBook) and the Complete Guitar Pro files. Purchase the transcription here.

Additionally, Archspire have recently made both national and international headlines for being the perfect musical template for the creation of Artificially Intelligent death metal.

Dadabots is special artificial intelligent (AI) software that creates music. The software, developed by Berkley College of Music graduates Zack Zukowski and CJ Carr, is built upon a "recurrent neural network" that receives data and then uses it to interpret musical sequences on its own. Simply stated, the software teaches itself how to compose music based on the work of an existing band as its data-set.

After several failed attempts at creating stable, listenable death metal, the creators turned to the music of Archspire, which ended up being the perfect template to generating metal tunes via artificial intelligence.

"The neural net we used listened to 'Relentless Mutation' over and over again," explains Zukowski. "All raw audio, no tabs, no midi. It generates what it thinks it hears and tunes itself until it begins to intimate the sounds from the original album. After generating, it randomly stitches the audios together, refills the buffer, and streams it with ffmpeg. Repeat."

He continues, "The remarkable part is the high quality-to-shit ratio. We tried this with 100 albums and found that Archspire's music made for the most interesting bot. Zero curation was necessary. Everything it generates sounds good to us. You're hearing everything it makes. Our theory is the faster the blast beats, the more stable the net. Archspire is absurdly fast - they are basically machines. So far, we haven't found anything that works better."

Archspire adds, "We've been hearing about this 'AI that's trained on Archspire writing death metal' over the past few weeks. Well, here's the thing: We actually aren't surprised about this. We've been utilizing very similar technology to write our music this entire time. The program we've been using? It's called T.O.B.I. It stands for:

Technically

Outrageous

Boner

Inducer

"Tobi has been part of our writing process since 2009, and while you may notice that he takes on a physical form as guitarist in the band, rest assured under those tight fitting clothes, he's more machine than man."