ARCHSPIRE To Perform Relentless Mutation In Entirety On Upcoming North American Tour

Canadian tech-death metal masters Archspire will perform their latest full-length, Relentless Mutation in its entirety on their upcoming North American tour, which kickoff on May 9th in Seattle, WA and will conclude on June 4th in Boise, ID.

Archspire comments, "We are VERY excited to announce we'll be playing the entire Relentless Mutation album every night during Tech Trek IV!!! This has been something we've wanted to do for a long time, and now we're finally making it happen, come hangout with us this May/June! Stay Tech!"

Additionally, the band's guitar contest is still happening! In conjunction with the upcoming tour, ArchspirE has partnered with Kiesel Guitars and Indie Merch Store to giveaway a brand new Kiesel AM7 Guitar to one fan with the sickest meme skills! The lucky winner and a runner up will both receive an Indie Merch Store prize pack as well.

How to enter:

1. Create your best Archspire related meme

2. Use the hashtags #TechTrekIV and #ArchspireMemeContest

3. Share the Tech Trek IV tour poster (admat can be found below)

4. Follow @Archspireofficial

Multiple entries are allowed. Contest ends Friday, April 26th at 12:00 AM PDT

Kiesal Guitars presents Archspire on Tech Trek IV:

May

9 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

11 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

12 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey-A-Go-Go

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

15 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

17 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live!

18 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozers Rock Bar

20 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

22 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

24 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

25 - Boston, MA - Once Ballroom

26 - Erie, PA - Basement Transmissions

27 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

28 - Louiseville, KY - The Tiger Room

29 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

30 - St,Louis, MO - Firebird

31 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

June

1 - Denver, CO - Roxy Theater

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

4 - Boise, ID - The Shredder