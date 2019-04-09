ARCHSPIRE To Perform Relentless Mutation In Entirety On Upcoming North American Tour
April 9, 2019, 26 minutes ago
Canadian tech-death metal masters Archspire will perform their latest full-length, Relentless Mutation in its entirety on their upcoming North American tour, which kickoff on May 9th in Seattle, WA and will conclude on June 4th in Boise, ID.
Archspire comments, "We are VERY excited to announce we'll be playing the entire Relentless Mutation album every night during Tech Trek IV!!! This has been something we've wanted to do for a long time, and now we're finally making it happen, come hangout with us this May/June! Stay Tech!"
Additionally, the band's guitar contest is still happening! In conjunction with the upcoming tour, ArchspirE has partnered with Kiesel Guitars and Indie Merch Store to giveaway a brand new Kiesel AM7 Guitar to one fan with the sickest meme skills! The lucky winner and a runner up will both receive an Indie Merch Store prize pack as well.
How to enter:
1. Create your best Archspire related meme
2. Use the hashtags #TechTrekIV and #ArchspireMemeContest
3. Share the Tech Trek IV tour poster (admat can be found below)
4. Follow @Archspireofficial
Multiple entries are allowed. Contest ends Friday, April 26th at 12:00 AM PDT
Kiesal Guitars presents Archspire on Tech Trek IV:
May
9 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
11 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
12 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey-A-Go-Go
13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
15 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
17 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live!
18 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozers Rock Bar
20 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)
22 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
23 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
24 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland
25 - Boston, MA - Once Ballroom
26 - Erie, PA - Basement Transmissions
27 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
28 - Louiseville, KY - The Tiger Room
29 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
30 - St,Louis, MO - Firebird
31 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
June
1 - Denver, CO - Roxy Theater
3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
4 - Boise, ID - The Shredder