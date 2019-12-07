ARCHSPIRE Vocalist OLI PETERS Talks Working With Actor JASON MOMOA For New TV Series - "He Wanted To Sprinkle Some Metal Into See"

Apple TV's new series, See, starring Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game Of Thrones), features a special appearance from Archspire vocalist Oli Peters and drummer Spencer Prewett on the pilot episode. Peters showcases his signature gunfire vocals in a scene in which Momoa hand-selected the band to appear. This is not a random appearance, however, as according to a report from Billboard, Momoa tapped Peters to create the warrior chant.

Peters met Momoa through one of See’s makeup artists while Momoa was filming in Vancouver, which is Archspire’s hometown. “He said Jason was a big fan of Archspire and wanted to give me a call,” Peters recalls. “Momoa is a pretty big metalhead and wanted to sprinkle some metal into See. He asked me if I could come to the suite he was staying in and hang out. Sure, right?”

When Peters dropped by, Momoa showed him the script for See and told him that he wanted to use the rapid percussive Archspire “chopper” vocal technique (which was inspired by rapper Tech N9ne) for a particular battle cry.

“I thought that was pretty sweet,” says Peters. “We happened to be playing that night at the Rickshaw Theatre, so I invited him, and he came and met the band and hung out; we all had some beers. Then we went back on tour and we talked back and forth through text to work out the ideas we had until we came up with something that he liked."

The episode can be seen at here.

(Pictured above, from left to right: Jason Momoa, Oli Peters, Spencer Prewett)

About See: A virus has decimated mankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see - who must protect his tribe against a threatened queen.

Archspire kicked off a European headlining tour in November. The band will be performing in support of 2017's Juno-nominated record, Relentless Muation.

Tour dates:

December

7 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

8 - Paris, France - Glazart

9 - Toulouse, France - Rex

10 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

11 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda

13 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

14 - München, Germany - Feierwerk

15 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

16 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

18 - Hannover, Germany - Mephisto

19 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumanns

21 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix