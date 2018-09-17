ARCTURUS To See Reissue Of Sideshow Symphonies On LP

Norwegian progressive metal innovators Arcturus will see the reissue of  their 2005 full-length Sideshow Symphonies on limited edition vinyl LP on October 19th via Season Of Mist.

The band's fourth album brought change yet again in the form of a decidedly more guitar-heavy approach. Now remastered, and paired with the long out of print Shipwrecked In Oslo DVD (a professionally recorded live show in September 2005), this LP + DVD set showcases the influential band at the height of their powers. Arcturus are renowned for a reason, and this deluxe reissue marries their legendary avant-garde studio magic with the world-class live show that only they can deliver. Pre-orders for the album are available here

Tracklisting: 

"Hibernation Sickness Complete"
"Shipwrecked Frontier Pioneer"
"Deamonpainter"
"Nocturnal Vision Revisited"
"Evacuation Code Deciphered"
"Moonshine Delirium"
"White Noise Monster"
"Reflections"
"Hufsa"



