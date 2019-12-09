ARDOURS Feat. TRISTANIA Singer MARIANGELA DEMURTAS Debut "Last Moment" (Acoustic Version); Audio

Earlier this year, Ardours, which features multi-instrumentalist Kris Laurent and Tristania vocalist Mariangela Demurtas, released their debut album, Last Place On Earth.

The band has just released an acoustic version of the first single, "Last Moment", which lets you hear this beautiful song stripped down to its core. Listen below:

Last Place On Earth can be ordered here. Details below.

Last Place On Earth tracklisting:

"What Else Is There"

"Catabolic"

"Last Place On Earth"

"Design"

"Last Moment"

"The Mist"

"Therefore I Am"

"Truths"

"No One Is Listening"

"Totally"

"The Mist" video:

"Truths":

"Last Moment" video: