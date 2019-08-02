ARDOURS Feat. TRISTANIA Singer MARIANGELA DEMURTAS Debut "The Mist" Music Video

Frontiers Music Srl will release Last Place On Earth, the debut album from Ardours - the new alternative gothic metal band featuring lead vocalist Mariangela Demurtas (Tristania), together with multi-instrumentalist and producer Kris Laurent - on August 9th. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the song "The Mist" below.

The lineup on the album is rounded out by Mariangela's fellow Tristania member Tarald Lie on drums, who also wrote the lyrics for the songs. The end result is an exciting and creative album with a fresh sound straddling the lines between rock, metal, and gothic atmospheres with prominent vocal melodies and hooks. In the words of singer Mariangela Demurtas, "The album is a carousel of fatalism, confusion, insight, enlightenment, self-deception, bitterness, loss of faith, apathy, closure, and hope of a new dawn spinning relentlessly towards the looming contours of the end. Or the complete opposite. We definitely like to leave as much free interpretation as possible to the audience."

Last Place On Earth tracklisting:

"What Else Is There"

"Catabolic"

"Last Place On Earth"

"Design"

"Last Moment"

"The Mist"

"Therefore I Am"

"Truths"

"No One Is Listening"

"Totally"

"The Mist" video:

"Truths":

"Last Moment" video: