ARDOURS Feat. TRISTANIA Singer MARIANGELA DEMURTAS Release "Therefore I Am" Lyric Video
January 14, 2020, an hour ago
Ardours, which features multi-instrumentalist Kris Laurent and Tristania vocalist Mariangela Demurtas, released their debut album, Last Place On Earth, last year via Frontiers Music Srl. The band has now released a lyric video for the song, "Therefore I Am". Order the album here, and watch the clip below.
Last Place On Earth tracklisting:
"What Else Is There"
"Catabolic"
"Last Place On Earth"
"Design"
"Last Moment"
"The Mist"
"Therefore I Am"
"Truths"
"No One Is Listening"
"Totally"
"Therefore I Am" lyric video:
"The Mist" video:
"Truths":
"Last Moment" video: