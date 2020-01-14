ARDOURS Feat. TRISTANIA Singer MARIANGELA DEMURTAS Release "Therefore I Am" Lyric Video

Ardours, which features multi-instrumentalist Kris Laurent and Tristania vocalist Mariangela Demurtas, released their debut album, Last Place On Earth, last year via Frontiers Music Srl. The band has now released a lyric video for the song, "Therefore I Am". Order the album here, and watch the clip below.

Last Place On Earth tracklisting:

"What Else Is There"

"Catabolic"

"Last Place On Earth"

"Design"

"Last Moment"

"The Mist"

"Therefore I Am"

"Truths"

"No One Is Listening"

"Totally"

"Therefore I Am" lyric video:

"The Mist" video:

"Truths":

"Last Moment" video: