ARDOURS Launch Music Video For Cover Of MATIA BAZAR's "Ti Sento"

March 11, 2020, 17 minutes ago

Ardours, which features multi-instrumentalist Kris Laurent and Tristania vocalist Mariangela Demurtas, have released a video for their cover of Matia Bazar's "Ti Sento", featured on the new covers EP, EU4RIA, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Buy/stream the EP here, and watch the new clip below.

EU4RIA tracklisting:

"Dancing With Tears In My Eyes" (Ultravox cover)
"Ti Sento" (Matia Bazar cover)
"Black On Black" (Lisa Dalbello cover)
"The Riddle" (Nik Kershaw cover)

"Ti Sento" video:

"Dancing With Tears In My Eyes":



