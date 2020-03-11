ARDOURS Launch Music Video For Cover Of MATIA BAZAR's "Ti Sento"

Ardours, which features multi-instrumentalist Kris Laurent and Tristania vocalist Mariangela Demurtas, have released a video for their cover of Matia Bazar's "Ti Sento", featured on the new covers EP, EU4RIA, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Buy/stream the EP here, and watch the new clip below.

EU4RIA tracklisting:

"Dancing With Tears In My Eyes" (Ultravox cover)

"Ti Sento" (Matia Bazar cover)

"Black On Black" (Lisa Dalbello cover)

"The Riddle" (Nik Kershaw cover)

"Ti Sento" video:

"Dancing With Tears In My Eyes":