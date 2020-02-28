ARDOURS Streaming Cover Of MATIA BAZAR's "Ti Sento"; EU4RIA Covers EP Out Now

Ardours, which features multi-instrumentalist Kris Laurent and Tristania vocalist Mariangela Demurtas, are streaming their cover of Matia Bazar's "Ti Sento", featured on the new covers EP, EU4RIA, out today via Frontiers Music Srl. Buy/stream the EP here, and listen to "Ti Sento" below.

EU4RIA tracklisting:

"Dancing With Tears In My Eyes" (Ultravox cover)

"Ti Sento" (Matia Bazar cover)

"Black On Black" (Lisa Dalbello cover)

"The Riddle" (Nik Kershaw cover)

"Ti Sento":

"Dancing With Tears In My Eyes":