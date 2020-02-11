ARDOURS Streaming Cover Of ULTRAVOX Classic "Dancing With Tears In My Eyes"; EU4RIA Covers EP Out This Month

February 11, 2020, 38 minutes ago

Ardours, which features multi-instrumentalist Kris Laurent and Tristania vocalist Mariangela Demurtas, have released a cover of Ultravox's "Dancing With Tears In My Eyes", and announced a new covers EP, EU4RIA, out February 28 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Pre-save the EP and stream the single here. You can also hear the song below.

EU4RIA tracklisting:

"Dancing With Tears In My Eyes" (Ultravox cover)
"Ti Sento" (Matia Bazar cover)
"Black On Black" (Lisa Dalbello cover)
"The Riddle" (Nik Kershaw cover)

"Dancing With Tears In My Eyes":



