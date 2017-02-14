ARDUINI / BALICH Featuring FATES WARNING / ARGUS Members Streaming New Song “The Fallen”

Arduini / Balich are streaming “The Fallen”, the lead track from their forthcoming debut album, Dawn Of Ages, scheduled for release on February 24th. Listen to the track below.

Arduini / Balich is the result of two very powerful figures in their own right of the metal scene. Victor Arduini needs no introduction being one of the founding members of Fates Warning, same can be said for Brian "Butch" Balich, the mighty voice of Argus.

Dawn Of Ages is one of the most ambitious records ever released on Cruz Del Sur Music. A monumental piece of music on the level of While Heaven Wept or Atlantean Kodex's releases (to name two Cruz Del Sur recording artists). A rollercoaster of emotions, an album that captures the collisions of two worlds, progressive and doom. The final result is a really amazing journey inside human soul. Through six original compositions that last for more than an hour, the audience will be captured and hypnotized by the eclectically familiar Victor's guitar melodies empowered by Butch's passionate interpretation. Indeed Dawn of Ages is an album that could have been easily recorded in the mid / late '70s for the total dedication that transpires through each and every note of it. It is not an album that wants to please any old or new trend in metal, rather an intimate expression of two musicians who have always put their passion for heavy music before anything else.

Dawn Of Ages will be released in a deluxe six-panel digipack embellished by a wonderful, original Michael Cowell's (Alunah) artwork. The vinyl version will be released in a gatefold colored vinyl double LP with three incredible cover songs as a bonus. Uriah Heep's "Sunrise", Beau Brummels' "Wolf Of Velvet Fortune" and Black Sabbath's "After All (The Dead)."

Tracklisting:

“The Fallen”

“Forever Fade”

“Into Exile”

“The Wraith”

“Beyond The Barricade”

“The Gates Of Acheron”

“Sunrise” (Uriah Heep) - Vinyl Bonus Track

“Wolf Of Velvet Fortune” (Beau Brummels) - Vinyl Bonus Track

“After All (The Dead)” (Black Sabbath) -Vinyl Bonus Track

“The Fallen”:

Teaser video:





Promo video: