Are AC/DC Recording With Singer BRIAN JOHNSON, Drummer PHIL RUDD In Vancouver?

Fans hoping to find Brian Johnson back behind the microphone in AC/DC might just be in luck. In 2016, Johnson was forced to step down as AC/DC’s frontman after doctors told him to quit or go deaf. But now he's been spotted at a Vancouver recording studio, leaving some to speculate that the band could be working on a new album with Brian back in the lineup. Keep in mind, AC/DC's last three albums - Rock Or Bust, Black Ice and Stiff Upper Lip - were all recorded at Bryan Adams' Warehouse Studio.

The Georgia Straight recently issued a blog reporting that the band's former drummer Phil Rudd (who appeared on all but three of AC/DC’s eighteen studio albums) and guitarist Stevie Young had been spotted in downtown Vancouver, but many weren't buying it. Now the site has photographic proof.

Says Straight.com's Steve Newton: "Vancouver resident (and hardcore AC/DC fan) Crystal Lambert has an apartment located near Warehouse Studios in Gastown, and she and longtime friend Glenn Slavens have been keeping an eye on the studio's outside deck, where various band members seemingly retreat to get some air, use the barbie, and drink coffee (or perhaps Jack Daniels) from white mugs.

"As you can see from the (below) photo, taken by Glenn two days ago, Rudd appears to be sharing a laugh with none other than Brian Johnson!"





In April of last year, Phil Rudd was interviewed by KaaosTV, and when asked about reuniting with his old bandmates said: “I'd like to be involved with Angus (Young) again, maybe on the next album or something. I have a few travel restrictions, so I'm not even sure if I can get into America. So I have some limitations on what I can do. I'm just making the best of my situation at the moment.”

And was he in contact with any members of AC/DC? “Yes I am. I talk to Brian (Johnson) and we just talk about cars. And I speak to Cliff (Williams) and we just talk about anything. It's just old friends talking. But I'm sure Angus has a few ideas. He did a great job on the Rock Or Bust album. I was really impressed with that one. It's one of the best ones we've done for sure. It was really well produced by Brendan O'Brien who understands guitars and so forth."

Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose eventually replaced Brian Johnson on the road as the frontman for AC/DC. At the end of the tour cycle for the Rock Or Bust album, Cliff Williams decided to retire from the band. Malcolm Young died in November 2017 after suffering from dementia for several years.

So where does that leave us? Only Angus Young knows for sure, so let's hope he lets us in on his plans soon. Stay tuned for updates.