Argentina’s HELKER To Release Firesoul Album In May

Argentina-based heavy/power metal band, Helker, will release their new album, Firesoul on May 5th via AFM Records.

Helker is widely considered as the leading South American heavy metal band to emerge from Argentina. Since their start, Helker released three highly respected albums in their native language, Legado Secreto in 2001, Resistir in 2008 and A.D.N. in 2010; these albums helped a lot to built up a loyal fan-base not only by Argentina’s metal fans.

Since their beginning, Helker was one of the most active live bands in South America and toured with Primal Fear, Hammerfall, Stratovarius, Gamma Ray, Shaman, Sinner, Masterplan and many more across Argentina and its neighbouring countries.

Firesoul will also be released in a Spanish version, Alma de fuego, which will be available digital only, also on May 5th. More details to follow.