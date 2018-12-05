Argentina’s LORD DIVINE Signs To Fighter Records; New Album Details Revealed

Argentinian progressive metal band Lord Divine have inked a deal with Fighter Records for the worldwide release of their upcoming fourth album Facing Chaos, scheduled for February 5th, 2019.

Lord Divine was born in 2003 in the city of Rosario (Argentina), releasing a demo during that same year and being followed by two albums: Where the Evil Lays ('04), Donde Yace el Mal (Spanish version of their 1st album) ('05) and ...in Disgrace ('07). During these years, Lord Divine toured the country presenting both albums, including a show at the Obras Stadium with Nightwish and other Symphony X at the Flores Theatre. The third studio album Imágenes ('14), was an experimental work only released digitally.

Determined to break frontiers of their country and make their music known to the world, Lord Divine embarked on this new project, the fourth studio album Facing Chaos, containing 11 tracks of impeccable technical quality and a modern sound. Vocals were recorded by Diego Valdez (Dream Child, Iron Mask, Electro_Nomicon). As guests, the incredible Mark Boals (Yngwie J. Malmsteen, @RING OF FIRE, Dokken, ROYAL HUNT) recorded vocals for the song "The Darkest Light" and Julian Barrett (Tarja Turunen, Asspera) performed a guitar solo on "Divided".

Cover artwork was made by Federico Boss from Abstract Chaos • Design (Fallcie, Carnal Forge, Faca Crevaro, Reactive Delusion, V.I.D.A).

Tracklisting:

“Overture (Dies Irae)”

“Reborn”

“I Am”

“Into My World”

“Beginning Of The End”

“The Darkest Light” (feat. Mark Boals)

“Light Through Darkness”

“Divided” (feat. Julian Barrett)

“Be Afraid”

“Follow The Signs”

“The Rage On Me”

“I Am”:

