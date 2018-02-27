ARGUS Release “Devils Of Your Time” Video

Pittsburgh, PA traditional metal force Argus have released the official video for "Devils Of Your Time," a track from 2017 Cruz Del Sur Music album From Fields of Fire. The video (the band's first ever) was conceptualized and created by Nick Prezioso.

From Fields Of Fire was released September 8th, 2017 on Cruz Del Sur Music.

Four years after the release of Beyond the Martyrs, the mighty U.S. Heavy Metal torchbearers Argus have returned with From Fields Of Fire on Italy's Cruz Del Sur Music. From Fields of Fire is the defining moment from a band that has delivered the goods album after album. It is the highlight of their career to date and one that will be seen as a highlight in heavy metal circles, not just this year, but for years to come.