ARION Debuts "Through Your Falling Tears" Music Video

Finland's Arion have released a video for "Through Your Falling Tears", a track from their new album, Life Is Not Beautiful, out now via AFM Records. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"The End Of The Fall"

"No One Stands In My Way"

"At The Break Of Dawn" (Feat. Elize Ryd)

"The Last Sacrifice"

"Through Your Falling Tears"

"Unforgivable"

"Punish You"

"Life Is Not Beautiful"

"Last One Falls"

"Through Your Falling Tears" video:

"Punish You" lyric video:

"At The Break Of Dawn" video:

"Unforgivable" video:

Lineup:

Lassi Vääränen (Vocals)

Iivo Kaipainen (Guitars)

Arttu Vauhkonen (Keyboards)

Georgi Velinov (Bass)

Topias Kupianen (Drums)