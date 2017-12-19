ARISE IN CHAOS Premier Official Music Video For "Siren"

US metallers, Arise In Chaos, have released a video for "Siren". The song is taken from their album, Terminal Cognition, released in 2016 via David Ellefson's EMP Label Group.

Terminal Cognition was produced, mixed and mastered by Joshua Wickman (Within The Ruins, Legion, King (810), Last Of A Dying Breed) at Dreadcore Productions, White Lake, MI and co-produced by David Ellefson (Megadeth) and Ahrue Luster (ex-Machine Head, Ill Nino).

Tracklisting:

“Nero”

“By Your Own Hand”

“The Divine”

“Hell Bent”

“Siren”

“Violent Colors”

“All We Know”

“Reflections”

“Driven”

“Arise In Chaos”

“Siren” video:

"Hell Bent" lyric video:

"The Divine" video: