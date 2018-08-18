Arizona’s SUICIDE FOREST Announce Debut Album

Seeking to promote self-destruction and nihilism, Arizona-based black metal extremist Suicide Forest has announced their self-titled LP.

Suicide Forest was engineered by Frank Blair, mixed and produced by A. Kruger, and mastered by the illustrious Collin Jordan (Nachtmystium, Cough, Eyehategod), with additional production handled by Chris Wisco (Broken Hope, Origin, Novembers Doom). Cover art was drawn by Lariyah Haze of Haze Designs.

Suicide Forest is the brainchild of 23-year-old multi-instrumentalist Austin Kruger, who self-released a trio of demos between July 2016 and July 2017: Emptiness, Indifference, and Apathy. Taking its name from Aokigahara, a 35-square kilometer forest in Japan known for being one of the most popular places in the world to commit suicide, Suicide Forest's music reflects the dour nature of the forest. Follow its trail deep into the woods, and join with the dead already residing there…

Suicide Forest will be released October 2nd via Ascension Monuments Media. Preorder announcement to come in the next week.

Tracklisting:

“Kingdom Of Solitude”

“Auto-Immolation”

“Longing For Nothingness”

“Baptized In The Pools Of Despondency”

“Sea Of Trees”

“Cold Dark Comfort”