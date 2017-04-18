Arjen Lucassen's AYREON Debut Lyric Video For “Star Of Sirrah” Featuring JAMES LABRIE, RUSSELL ALLEN, HANSI KÜRSCH, TOBIAS SAMMET And More

Arjen Lucassen’s Ayreon have released a lyric video for “Star Of Sirrah”, a track from the upcoming album, The Source.

Says Lucassen: “Here’s the second lyric video from The Source! It’s one of my favorite tracks on the album, the huge epic “Star Of Sirrah”. It features James LaBrie, Russell Allen, Hansi Kürsch, Tobias Sammet, Nils K Rue, Tommy Rogers, Michael Eriksen, Floor Jansen and an amazing guitar solo by Paul Gilbert.”

The Source is an exciting new chapter in Arjen Lucassen’s Ayreon saga, with contributions from renowned vocalists like James LaBrie (Dream Theater), Simone Simons (Epica), Floor Jansen (Nightwish), Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian), Tobias Sammet (Edguy, Avantasia), and Russell Allen (Symphony X). The Source will be released on April 28th through Ayreon’s new label Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings.

Pre-order the album in various formats at this location.

The Source tracklisting:

CD1

Chronicle 1: The Frame

“The Day That The World Breaks Down”

“Sea Of Machines”

“Everybody Dies”

Chronicle 2: The Aligning Of The Ten

“Star Of Sirrah”

“All That Was”

“Run! Apocalypse! Run!

“Condemned To Live”

CD2

Chronicle 3: The Transmigration

“Aquatic Race”

“The Dream Dissolves”

“Deathcry Of A Race”

“Into The Ocean”

Chronicle 4: The Rebirth

“Bay Of Dreams”

“Planet Y Is Alive!”

“The Source Will Flow"

“Journey To Forever”

“The Human Compulsion”

“March Of The Machines”

DVD

Videos:

“Everybody Dies”

“Star Of Sirrah”

“Run! Apocalypse! Run”

“The Day That The World Breaks Down”

Interviews

Behind The Scenes

5.1 Audio Mix

“The Source Will Flow” video:

“Everybody Dies” lyric video:

“The Day That The World Breaks Down”:

Vocalists confirmed for the album include:

- James LaBrie (Dream Theater) as The Historian

- Tommy Rogers (Between The Buried And Me) as The Chemist

- Simone Simons (Epica) as The Counselor

- Michael Mills (Toehider) as TH-1

- Floor Jansen (Nightwish) as The Biologist

- Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian) as The Astronomer

- Tobias Sammet (Edguy, Avantasia) as The Captain

- Michael Eriksen (Circus Maximus) as The Diplomat